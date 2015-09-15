Sept 15 SPAC I (formerly Novatis SA) :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to raise capital by no more than 9,5 million zlotys ($2.6 million)

* To issue no more than 95.5 million series N shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty each without preemptive rights

($1 = 3.7191 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)