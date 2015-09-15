BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST, Sept 15 Hungarian Competition Office statement:
Drug firms Euromedic Pharma, Hungaropharma and Teva Gyogyszergyar fined 792.2 million forints ($2.87 million) each.
Consultancy company Mezadin fined 67 million forints, Pharmaudit fined 12 million.
Office says firms acted as a cartel at a public procurement tender by the Budapest Healthcare Centre Zrt in November 2011 for medicines and solutions.
($1 = 276.0800 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Jason Neely)
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/AYZcpc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hldFgg Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)