BRIEF-Alexander Stamps & Coin to consider resignation of Pragnesh Pandya as CEO
* Says to consider resignation of Pragnesh Pandya as CEO Source text: http://bit.ly/2ohl8q0 Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Said on Tuesday had agreed to sell the property Hamlet Gardens in Ravenscourt Park in London
* The sale price of 1,180 million Swedish crowns ($142.3 million) is 25 pct higher than the book value at the end of Q2
* Completion is planned to be within September 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2927 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider resignation of Pragnesh Pandya as CEO Source text: http://bit.ly/2ohl8q0 Further company coverage:
* FY group profit before tax of 3.13 billion naira versus 2.02 billion naira year ago