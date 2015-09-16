Sept 16Leclanche SA :

* Said on Tuesday invited shareholdres to Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Oct. 6

* Said proposed capital increase

* Nominal value of share capital should be increased by maximum amount of 6,000,000 Swiss francs ($6.17 million)

* Said maximum of 4,000,000 registered shares with nominal value of 1.50 francs each should be issued

