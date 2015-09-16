UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 NPG Technology SA :
* Published on Tuesday its individual unaudited FY 2014 revenue reached 4.8 million euros ($5.4 million) versus 8.7 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss at 8.7 million euros versus profit of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 7.1 million euros versus profit of 0.6 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1igcxMQ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.