Sept 16 Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :

* In a statement released on Tuesday Farminveste offers 0.241 euro ($0.27) per share of Glintt in a voluntary full take over bid

* Farminveste currently holds 49.73 pct in Glintt

* Farminveste says the offer holds a 15 pct premium compared to Glintt's average price over the last six months

