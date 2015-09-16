Sept 16 ARTP Capital SA :

* Said on Tuesday that together with IT specialists from the University of Opole it set up Swing Controllers Sp. z o.o.

* Owns 40 percent in the new unit and the remaining 60 pct is held by IT specialists

* Swing Controllers will specialise in designing controllers to operate industrial machines

