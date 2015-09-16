BRIEF-Resonant Inc. reports 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Resonant Inc. reports 2016 financial results and provides business update
Sept 16 ARTP Capital SA :
* Said on Tuesday that together with IT specialists from the University of Opole it set up Swing Controllers Sp. z o.o.
* Owns 40 percent in the new unit and the remaining 60 pct is held by IT specialists
* Swing Controllers will specialise in designing controllers to operate industrial machines
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resonant Inc. reports 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Backlog was $27.8 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to $6.1 million as of December 31, 2015, an increase of 356 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: