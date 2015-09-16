BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its Csls Etns
* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS
Sept. 16 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA signed a distribution deal with SeethaBeauty AB
* The deal concerns the distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in Sweden and Norway
* The minimum value of the deal over 3 years is 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million)
* Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska is indirectly owned in 95.01 percent by Adiuvo Investments and forms a part of company's capital group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.