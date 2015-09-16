Sept 16Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Reported on Tuesday that it acquired 50 percent of Petrarca real estate investment fund from GE Capital Corporation

* Petrarca fund is managed by Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR SpA and owns 5 properties in Milan and surroundings

* Aedes already detained 15 percent of the fund

* The deal is worth 1.4 million euros ($1.58 million)

