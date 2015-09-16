Sept 16 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Said on Tuesday that after re-examining the imposition of 15,000 zloty fines on Air Market SA and Silesia One SA as well as 10,000 zloty fine on Mennica Skarbowa SA and hearing the opinion of WSE's supervisory board on the matter, its management decided to maintain the resolution from July 29

