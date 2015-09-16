Sept 16 FSMA:

* Suspension of the shares/warrants/derivatives of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA

* Effective date & time of suspension of Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Sept. 16, 2015 at 11:20 am

* Reason for suspension is on the request of the issuer until a press release is published