Sept 16 Vivendi says in a statement:

* Has completed of public tender offer for shares of Société d'edition de Canal Plus, now controls more than 97 percent of share capital

* Will carry out squeeze out for the remaining shares

* Has filed for squeeze out with French market regulator AMF

* Squeeze out will take place for cash payment of 8 per SECP share, net of all costs Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom)