UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 17 Actia Group SA :
* H1 operating profit 7.5 million euros ($8.5 million) versus 8.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit group share 4.2 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 12.9 million euros versus 14.4 million euros year ago
* Confirms goal of revenue growth of 10 percent for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.