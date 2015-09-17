BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 17Coltene Holding AG :
* Said on Wednesday entered the CAD/CAM market
* Said became a new material partner for SIRONA's CAD/CAM system CEREC
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.