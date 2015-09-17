BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 17 Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it increased its stake in VitainSillica Sp.z o.o. to 52.8 pct of votes from 20 pct of votes
* Bought 82 shares for the average price of 517 zlotys ($138) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7230 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.