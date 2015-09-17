Sept 17 Inno-Gene SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it increased its stake in VitainSillica Sp.z o.o. to 52.8 pct of votes from 20 pct of votes

* Bought 82 shares for the average price of 517 zlotys ($138) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7230 zlotys)