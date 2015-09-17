Sept 17 Altice :

* CEO Dexter Goei says Cablevision will be "good basis" for further expansion in U.S. cable market

* Goei says no intention to divest Cablevision's media assets, will aim to run them more efficiently

* Says Cablevision deal will be financed by 7.6 billion euros of incremental debt and 2.9 billion euros of new equity issued at Altice

* Says that after Cablevision and Suddenlink deals, it will earn about 30 percent of sales in U.S.

* Says will raise $8.6 billion in new debt through term loans, high-yield notes, $2.5 billion will go to repay existing term loans at Cablevision

* Goei says aiming for profit margins in "low 40s" range for Cablevision versus 28 percent now

* CFO says leverage will be added at Cablevision level, not at Altice European holding company level

* Goei says will not interfere with editorial side of Cablevision's news businesses but will aim to "boost efficiency"

* Goei says will consider listing U.S. businesses eventually, once integration of deals is completed Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom)