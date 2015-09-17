UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects brief. The previously issued brief was send by mistake. Precises details of partner program in headline and first bullet.)
Sept 17 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Announced that it has joined Intel Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) partner program
* Will under the SIA program offer CryptoAuditor software that is compatible with McAfee Web Gateway and Enterprise Security Manager
Source text: bit.ly/1LA9IxQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.