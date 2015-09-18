BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18St Galler Kantonalbank AG :
* Said on Thursday reached agreement with U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under Swiss Bank Program
* Said agreed to one-time payment of $9,481 million
Source text - bit.ly/1OiF8yC
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.