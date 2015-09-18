BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total credit fell slightly to 10.9 percent in July, down from 11 percent in June
* Says total credit fell by 13.5 billion euros ($15.4 billion) in July from a month earlier Source text for Eikon: [here ] ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.