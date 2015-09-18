Sept 18 Sherborne letter to Electra
* Letter for requisition of shareholder general meeting with
electra
* Electra's portfolio strategy and capital structure have
changed recently, leading to an increasing level of risk -
Sherborne
* Recent discussions with the board have also revealed that
there is scope to improve the effectiveness of corporate
governance - Sherborne
* Some board members have told us that the directors now
accept that our objective is for the entire board to evaluate
opportunities - Sherborne
* Will be writing a letter to the shareholders of electra
setting out views on opportunities to manage and mitigate
risks,etc - Sherborne
