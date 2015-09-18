Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 18 Finmeccanica says:
* conditions to finalise sale of 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS to Hitachi have not been entirely met yet
* Agreement is in positive and advanced stage of completion
* Issue will not be resolved in time for Oct 1 shareholder meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporitng by Milan newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order