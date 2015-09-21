Sept 21 Mediatel SA :

* Said on Saturday that Alior Bank joined, as creditor, the standstill agreement which was signed between Hawe SA capital group companies, Polish Industrial Development Agency (Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA) and Open Finance Obligacji Przedsiebiorstw FIZAN

* According to agreement by Sept. 30 parties will sign final agreement on terms and deadlines of debt repayment by Hawe group companies

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)