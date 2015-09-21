BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria reports FY pre-tax profit 185.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
Sept 21 Covestro
* CEO says seeing softening in China but still very optimistic about growth in China
* CFO says targeting 6.8 EV/EBITDA multiple based on 2016 profit estimates Further company coverage:
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)