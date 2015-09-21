Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 21 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Friday that its unit, WP1 Sp. z o.o., applied to Polish National Broadcasting Council (Krajowa Rada Radiofonii i Telewizji) for a 10-year license to run a TV channel
* Wirtualna Polska also acquired 2 radio stations in May
