BRIEF-Aset Therapeutics files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)
Sept 21 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :
* Sees FY 2015 net sales at 1.3 million euros ($1.46 million), sees FY 2015 net sales of Bionaturis and Target after merger at 9.3 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 92,000 euros, FY 2015 EBITDA net sales of Bionaturis and Target after merger at 2.0 million euros
* Says the target is a contract manufacturing organization which produces pharmaceutical products and nutraceuticals, provides services
* With the mergers sees to diversify products, clients, sectors, decrease risk, gain critical mass to obtain financing
Source text: bit.ly/1KGVcrv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shanghai Rich Medical, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and South New City entered into cooperation agreement