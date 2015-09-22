UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Votum SA :
* Said on Monday that its management board resolved to pay an advance dividend payment for FY 2015 in the amount of 3.8 million zlotys ($1.0 million) or 0.32 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7408 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.