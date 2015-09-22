Sept 22 Venture Incubator SA :

* Said on Monday that it ended the private subscription of 1,000,000 series E shares

* Allotted 1 million series E shares of the issue price of 1 zloty per share to 2 investors

* No reduction occurred

