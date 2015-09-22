Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Venture Incubator SA :
* Said on Monday that it ended the private subscription of 1,000,000 series E shares
* Allotted 1 million series E shares of the issue price of 1 zloty per share to 2 investors
* No reduction occurred
($1 = 3.7472 zlotys)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.