Sept 22

* British department store House of Fraser H1 adjusted ebitda 9.2 million stg (H1 2014: 8.6 million stg), up 7 percent

* British department store House of Fraser says lfl sales up 5.1 percent for first 33 weeks of fiscal year 2016

* British department store House of Fraser says H1 gross transaction value 574.2 million stg, up 6.5 percent lfl