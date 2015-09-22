Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Afrocentric Investment Corporation Ltd :
* FY profit before tax up 13.40 percent
* FY dividend growth 11.11 percent
* Profits before taxation improved by 13.40 percent to 2.8 million rand for year under review
* FY revenue 2.10 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.