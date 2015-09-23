UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 D'Ieteren SA :
* Said on Tuesday D'Ieteren Auto, the group's division in charge of the import and distribution of the Volkswagen group's brands in Belgium, has never been aware of, nor could have identified, these irregularities
* Said is taking all actions within its control to assess the impact of these irregularities on our clients
* Said is conscious that this crisis might D'Ieteren Auto's activities, though it is too early at this stage to comment on the potential impact
Source text: bit.ly/1gLZrWy Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.