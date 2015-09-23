Sept 23Banca Sistema SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that Gianluca Garbi, Daniele Pittatore, Claudio Pugelli and Giovanni Puglisi tendered their resignations from the board of directors to favor its reshuffle, so that the board may better reflect the new shareholding structure of the company

* The above resignations shall take effect on Nov. 30 or at any prior date on which the company's annual general meeting is going to be held to decide on the reinstatement of the board of directors

* As a result of the resignation of Gianluca Garbi, all delegated powers he had been granted in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer shall expire as of Nov. 30, but he will retain his position as general manager

* The resignations are in line with the guidance expressed in H1 report and following the exit of the shareholder SOF Luxco S.ar.l. from the company after its floatation

* On the date of effectiveness of the resignations, since the majority of directors appointed by the general meeting will no longer be in office, the entire board of directors shall lapse due to the triggering of the prorogatio or extension regime, unless it is reinstated by the general meeting, if convened by Nov. 30

