Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 Aures Technologies SA :
* H1 group operating income 4.0 million euros ($4.5 million) versus 3.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share 3.1 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order