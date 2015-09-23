Sept 23 i3D SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Sept. 21 it signed an investment agreement with a foreign investment fund

* Under the agreement the parties plan to strengthen the market position of i3D SA through the share capital increase related to convertible bonds issuance and expansion to new markets

* The agreement was concluded for a period of 10 years and investment commitments of the investor should be completed by Feb. 28, 2017

