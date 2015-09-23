Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 i3D SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Sept. 21 it signed an investment agreement with a foreign investment fund
* Under the agreement the parties plan to strengthen the market position of i3D SA through the share capital increase related to convertible bonds issuance and expansion to new markets
* The agreement was concluded for a period of 10 years and investment commitments of the investor should be completed by Feb. 28, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order