Sept 23 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Admits to trade on main market series B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J and K shares as well as 750,000 rights on series K shares of Wind Mobile as of Sept. 25

* Wind Mobile's series B, C, and D shares will be excluded from trade on NewConnect on the company's request

* The rights on series K shares of Wind Mobile will be traded under the short name WINDMOBIL-PDA and ticker WMOA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)