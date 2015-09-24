Sept. 24 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it had appointed two non-executive co-chairmen: Jose Antonio Castro Sousa and Charles Bromwell Mobus

* The company confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2015 with estimated EBITDA growth of about 25 percent and RevPAR growth of about 9 percent

* Said sees positive outlook for 2016, which could anticipate better results than those foreseen in the original plan

