Sept 24 Bioton SA :
* Said on Wednesday that as of Dec. 31 Bioton, SciGen
Limited and Bayer Healthcare Company Limited dissolve all
agreements signed between them by Sept. 23
* Dissolution concerns, among others, contract from July 9,
2009 for the delivery and distribution of insulin in China and
contract from March 27, 2013 for delivery and distribution of
insulin pens in China
* Together with SciGen, signs deal with Harbin Gloria
Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for delivery and distribution of
insulin in China
* Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals to become Chinese
distributor as of Jan. 1, 2016, after dissolution of contract
with Bayer Healthcare Company enters into force
* Singapore-based SciGen is a unit of Bioton
