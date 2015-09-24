Sept 24 Bioton SA :

* Said on Wednesday that as of Dec. 31 Bioton, SciGen Limited and Bayer Healthcare Company Limited dissolve all agreements signed between them by Sept. 23

* Dissolution concerns, among others, contract from July 9, 2009 for the delivery and distribution of insulin in China and contract from March 27, 2013 for delivery and distribution of insulin pens in China

* Together with SciGen, signs deal with Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for delivery and distribution of insulin in China

* Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals to become Chinese distributor as of Jan. 1, 2016, after dissolution of contract with Bayer Healthcare Company enters into force

* Singapore-based SciGen is a unit of Bioton

