Sept 24 Ryanair CFO:

* Says appoximately 29.4 cent per existing share to be returned to shareholders via 398 million eur b-share scheme

* Cfo says at end of b-share scheme will be a 39 for 40 consolidation to keep share price stable

* Cfo says probably no more funds to be returned to shareholders this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)