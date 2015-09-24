Sept 24Ukrainian National Securities and Stock
Market Commission (NSSMC):
* Said on Wednesday it received an information regarding
plans to buy Moscow Exchange's stakes in PFTS Stock
Exchange and Ukrainian Exchange by
Ukrainian companies
* NSSMC received statement from Stock company Favorit and
Investment Capital Ukraine to buy Moscow Exchange's stake in
PFTS, and from Dragon Capital and Univer Capital for purchase of
Moscow Exchange's stake in Ukrainian Exchange
* NSSMC said it will review the proposals and will hold
meetings next week with interested parties on dates and to
develop specific schedule for implementation of the law on
licensing of economic activity
* Moscow Exchange holds a 50 pct plus 1 share in PFTS, as
well as directly in directly a 43.08 pct stake in Ukrainian
Exchange
