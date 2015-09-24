Sept 24Ukrainian National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC):

* Said on Wednesday it received an information regarding plans to buy Moscow Exchange's stakes in PFTS Stock Exchange and Ukrainian Exchange by Ukrainian companies

* NSSMC received statement from Stock company Favorit and Investment Capital Ukraine to buy Moscow Exchange's stake in PFTS, and from Dragon Capital and Univer Capital for purchase of Moscow Exchange's stake in Ukrainian Exchange

* NSSMC said it will review the proposals and will hold meetings next week with interested parties on dates and to develop specific schedule for implementation of the law on licensing of economic activity

* Moscow Exchange holds a 50 pct plus 1 share in PFTS, as well as directly in directly a 43.08 pct stake in Ukrainian Exchange

Source text - bit.ly/1NOmm0B

