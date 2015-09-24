Sept 24 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Through its Australian unit AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA) it signed
agreement to buy entire capital of Financial Lifestyle Partners (FLP)
* The agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of FLP equity for AZ NGA shares and
progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years
* Remaining 51 percent of FLP stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a period
of two years
* The total value of the transaction considering both the cash and share swap entails a
purchase price of around 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million)
* The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in October 2015
($1 = 0.8892 euros)
