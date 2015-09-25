Sept 25 Zwahlen et Mayr SA :

* H1 EBIT -3.022 million Swiss francs ($3.09 million) versus -1.108 million francs year ago

* H1 EBITDA -1.848 million francs versus -60 thousand francs year ago

* H1 net result -2.824 million francs versus -977 thousand francs year ago

* Luigi Mion to become new CEO, Jean Claude Badoux resigns from the role of chairman Source text: bit.ly/1LBe4sR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)