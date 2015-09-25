Sept 25Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Announced on Thursday that the board of directors approved the statement concerning the mandatory public tender offer launched by Italiaonline SpA(the "Offeror"), in concert with Libero Acquisition Srl, GL Europe Luxembourg Srl, GoldenTree Asset Management Lux Srl, GoldenTree SG Partners LP, GT NM LP and San Bernardino County Employees Retirement Association

* The offer concerns number of 29,347,660,245 ordinary shares of the company

* The board of directors maintained the offer of 0.0039 euro cum dividend for each ordinary share brought in subscription to the offer, suitable from a financial point of view

