Sept 25Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Said on Thursday that by an order dated Sept. 24 the court has directed that a meeting be convened of the scheme creditors in relation to the company for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement proposed to be made between the company and the scheme creditors

* The scheme meeting to consider the scheme will be held on Oct. 22

* The scheme of arrangement will be subject to the subsequent approval of the court

