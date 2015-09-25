Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 25 Edison SA :
* Said on Thursday that Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. increases stake in the company to 89.43 pct from 78.51 pct
