Sept 25 Avtovaz :

* Starts mass production of LADA Vesta

* Initially localization level of LADA Vesta in Russia is at 71 pct

* Price of new model will be announced before start of sales in November

* Production of LADA Vesta is launched on Avtovaz own facility in Izhevsk Source text: bit.ly/1NYmCf7

