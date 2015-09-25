UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 25 Avtovaz :
* Starts mass production of LADA Vesta
* Initially localization level of LADA Vesta in Russia is at 71 pct
* Price of new model will be announced before start of sales in November
* Production of LADA Vesta is launched on Avtovaz own facility in Izhevsk Source text: bit.ly/1NYmCf7
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.