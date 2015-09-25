Sept 25 Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland's Cyfrowy said on Friday that Standard & Poor's Rating Services (S&P) upgraded its long-term corporate credit rating from BB to BB+, with a stable outlook.

* S&P upgraded its long-term corporate credit rating of Cyfrowy's subsidiary Metelem Holding Company Limited from BB to BB+ with a stable outlook.

* S&P also upgraded from B+ to BB- its issue rating of the 542.5 million euros and $500 million in senior notes issued on January 26, 2012 by Eileme 2 AB, Cyfrowy's subsidiary.

* S&P justified its decision by the expected significant improvement of the company's capital structure due to the refinancing the existing debt, Cyfrowy said in a statement.

* The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, had signed 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.3 billion) worth of 5-year loan agreements with a consortium of banks to refinance its existing debt. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)