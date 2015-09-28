Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Avensia publ AB :
* Announced on Sunday strategic partnership with consulting company Acando
* Avensia and Acando start e-commerce partnership that initially will cover the Nordic market
Source text: bit.ly/1iVp1up
Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order