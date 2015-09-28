BRIEF-Ikegps appoints Chris Birkett as CFO
* Chris Birkett replaces Dennis Bencala
Sept 28 Leone Film Group SpA :
* Said on Sunday that it completed the acquisition of 50 percent of a documentary about the life of Silvio Berlusconi and 50 percent of its worldwide royalties
* The documentary is based on the biography written by Alan Friedman and is provisionally titled "My Way: Berlusconi in His Own Words"
* Said that it acquired the option right to produce a television series based on the same book
* CEO says the series is in production and will consist of up to 12 episodes
* Shareholdings associated with company's former CEO and former director and one of company's co-founders have been acquired by institutional investors