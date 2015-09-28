Sept 28 Remedis SA :
* Said on Saturday that acquired a stake of the nominal
value of 10,000 zlotys ($2,644) in a limited liability company
engaged in renovation and refurbishment works at a building
where a care home for the elderly will be located
* After transaction, Remedis holds 26 percent stake, with
total nominal value of 26,000 zlotys, in the limited liability
company
* The limited liability company's majority shareholder is a
religious order Zakon Poslugujacych Chorym Ojcowie Kamilianie
* Informed about previous transaction on May 4
