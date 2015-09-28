Sept 28 Remedis SA :

* Said on Saturday that acquired a stake of the nominal value of 10,000 zlotys ($2,644) in a limited liability company engaged in renovation and refurbishment works at a building where a care home for the elderly will be located

* After transaction, Remedis holds 26 percent stake, with total nominal value of 26,000 zlotys, in the limited liability company

* The limited liability company's majority shareholder is a religious order Zakon Poslugujacych Chorym Ojcowie Kamilianie

* Informed about previous transaction on May 4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7818 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)