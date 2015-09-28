Sept 28 Caleido Group SpA :

* Reported on Friday H1 net loss of 76,785 euros ($85,799.56) versus pro-forma profit of 272 euros a year ago

* H1 production value of 2.1 million euros versus pro-forma 1.9 million euros a year ago

* Net result includes IPO costs

* The order portfolio of tourism services to be provided by the end of 2015 amounts to over 6 million euros

* Comparative data are pro-forma since company listed in 2015

