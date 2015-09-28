Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 ITS Group SA :
* H1 current operating income 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million) versus 4.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 0.6 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MUM19p
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order